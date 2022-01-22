California Public Employees Retirement System Has $40.51 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $40,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.04 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

