California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $35.95 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of U. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $21,069,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 208.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 227.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

