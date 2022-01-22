California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 533 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $245.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

