Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CPE traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,501. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

