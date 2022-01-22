Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,665 shares.The stock last traded at $90.40 and had previously closed at $90.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

