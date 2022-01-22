Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPT. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.81.

CPT opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.46. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 106.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

