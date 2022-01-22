Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,977. The company has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.91. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.