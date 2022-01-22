Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,253 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 92,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 845,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,818,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

