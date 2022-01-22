Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935,864 shares in the company, valued at C$127,713,206.98.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

