Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

