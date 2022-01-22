Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE:COP opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

