Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Director Acquires $100,050.00 in Stock

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Director Raju S. Kucherlapati purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSR. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

