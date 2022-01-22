Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Head to Head Analysis

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Captor Capital and Fortescue Metals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 2.06 $10.30 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Captor Capital and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortescue Metals Group 3 3 0 0 1.50

Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.40%. Given Fortescue Metals Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortescue Metals Group is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -22.20% -13.63% -9.73% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

