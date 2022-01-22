Carbon Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $146,522.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,496,435 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

