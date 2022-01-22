Cardano Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $36.69 billion and approximately $3.96 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00174580 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00367689 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00065007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,883,987 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

