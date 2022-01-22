Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$235.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded down C$7.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$173.24. 82,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$169.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$185.02. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$155.42 and a twelve month high of C$221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.