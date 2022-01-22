Carin Stutz Purchases 350 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Director Carin Stutz purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $17,913.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

