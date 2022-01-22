Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $185.00. The company traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.52, with a volume of 21991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

