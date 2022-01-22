Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($7.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, started coverage on Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

Get Castings alerts:

Castings stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.82) on Thursday. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.73). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.65. The firm has a market cap of £154.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.