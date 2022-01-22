CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $427.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

