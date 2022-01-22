CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

