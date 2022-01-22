CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $1.10 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

