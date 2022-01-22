CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $110.97 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

