CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

