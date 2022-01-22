CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of MGY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

