Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.