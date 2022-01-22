Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.29, but opened at $117.20. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $119.97, with a volume of 4,635 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.