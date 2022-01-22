CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,598.09 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $10,598.09 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013225 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

