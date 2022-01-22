Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Celanese worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

