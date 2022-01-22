Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.