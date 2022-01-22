Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

