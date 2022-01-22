Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

