Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

