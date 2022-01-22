Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 66,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

