Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.35 million.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

