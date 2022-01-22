ChessCoin (CHESS) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $869,490.93 and $3.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,466.62 or 1.89999999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

