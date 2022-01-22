Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 182,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 147,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 182,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 220,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

