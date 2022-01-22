China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.47 and traded as high as C$3.64. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 44,727 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$312.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.