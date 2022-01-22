Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,336 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50.

NYSE SAIL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

