CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,547 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 375,940 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.