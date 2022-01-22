CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

