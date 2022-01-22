CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.7% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

