CI Investments Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Veritiv worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Veritiv by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

