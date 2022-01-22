CI Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.43% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP opened at $13.99 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

