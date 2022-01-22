CI Investments Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

