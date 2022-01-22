CI Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

