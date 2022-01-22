CI Investments Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $157.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.