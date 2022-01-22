CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,684 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,172,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

