CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 264 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $98.74 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

