CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 324 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

